Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann gives nod to subsidise surface seeders under CRM scheme

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday gave his consent to subsidise surface seeders, developed by Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, under the Crop Residue Management (CRM) scheme for better management of crop residue across the state.

Announcing to provision of a 50% subsidy, Mann said that in view of the results of the pilot project implemented at Satauj (Sangrur), the surface seeders proved their worth. The machine costs ₹80,000, and after a 50% subsidy, it will cost ₹40,000, he added in a statement.

The CM said that Punjab Agricultural University recommended the surface seeders for subsidy under the CRM scheme. He said the process for empanelment of manufacturers for supplying the machinery under the scheme is being done by PAU, Ludhiana. “Individual farmers, primary agricultural cooperative societies, registered farmers groups, farmer producer organizations and panchayats can apply for purchasing various CRM machines and also for establishing custom hiring centres (CHC),” he added.

The CM further said that super SMS, super seeder, smart seeder, happy seeder, zero till drill, paddy straw chopper/shredder/mulcher, hydraulic reversible mould board plough, shrub master/rotary slasher, crop reaper, baler and rake are available on subsidy at 50% of the cost of the equipment or machine. He said that a total of 65,421 applications for 1,52,300 CRM equipment have been received so far, and no stone would be left unturned to save the environment with complete control of crop residue burning.

