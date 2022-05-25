Chief minister Mann ignoring demand for direct Canada-Amritsar flights: Punjabi diaspora

The Punjabi diaspora has criticised chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s recent push for direct flights from Mohali airport to countries, including US and Canada, saying that it has reversed the gains made towards the long-pending demand to start air service from Amritsar airport to these destinations.

Chief minister Mann on Monday directed the state civil aviation department to immediately tie up with the Union ministry of civil aviation and airport authority of India for starting direct international flights from Mohali airport, especially to Canada, US and the UK, citing that this initiative would facilitate the Punjabi diaspora settled abroad to visit their native places in Punjab in a seamless manner.

“We have no objection over the start of flights from Mohali airport but it must not be done at the cost of Amritsar airport which is situated in the sacred city for the diaspora,” Avtar Singh, a community activist based in Birmingham, UK, said.

Canada-based Anantdeep Singh Dhillon said that in the Mohali airport, Punjab only holds 24.5% stake along with Haryana and Airport Authority of India holds 51% stake. “We have been working hard in North America for the past many years to build momentum to get airlines to listen and open their minds about flights to Amritsar,” he said.

“When we recently talked to different airlines, they asked us that they would want to see support from the state government and now the government is putting everything in reverse gear,” he added.

Kulwinder Singh Ramdas, SGPC spokesperson, said that the CM’s favour to Mohali airport is a jolt to efforts being made by all the organisations for direct flights from Amritsar.

Presently, direct flights from Amritsar are operated to Qatar, UAE, Malaysia, Singapore, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and UK. However, many flights are suspended due to COVID-19.

US based Sameep Singh, global convener of FlyAmritsar Initiative, said, “Punjab government is trying to give a different direction and distraction by reaching out to the Centre for Mohali airport when India and the Canadian government is taking up this mater for Canada-Amritsar connectivity”.

Punjab-origin Canadian MP Ruby Sahota earlier this month had taken up the matter of direct flights between Canada and Amritsar in the Canadian parliament.

Yogesh Kamra, secretary, Amritsar Vikas Manch in Amritsar, in a tweet expressed shock at the CM’s initiative “It is very sad to see entire political decisions done for development around Mohali and Malwa belt and nothing for Amritsar Airport or Majha region!” Kamra said.

