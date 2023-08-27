Sukhu orders study into increasing cloudburst incidents in Himachal

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday ordered a study into increasing cloudbursts in the state and stressed on developing a technique to forecast such weather events to ensure that loss of life and property can be minimised. He was presiding over the 8th meeting of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) in Shimla.

The chief minister stressed on the importance of a robust framework for weather forecasting in the state. (HT Photo)

The meeting was organised after three years in the wake of the recent weather events and the resultant death and destruction in the state. The chief minister stressed on the need for proactive steps to mitigate the impact of natural disasters.

“There is a need to develop a robust forecast system for weather so that adequate measures can be taken in time to minimise losses,” he said.

Sukhu said a plan to set up five automatic weather systems in snow bound areas of the state is in the works. He added that moraine-dammed lakes formed due to melting of glaciers are being monitored regularly.

The chief minister emphasised the need of guidelines releasing water from dams in a staggered manner during rainy seasons to avoid damage downstream. “About 47,390 volunteers are being trained to provide aid in disaster-hit areas,” Sukhu added.

He said that the helpline number 1100 should also be used for seeking information regarding disasters so that thew affected people can get timely help.

Pointing out that the state is prone to disasters such as earthquakes, landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts, Sukhu said that there a need for strengthening civil defence infrastructure. He added that government should ensure safe construction practices in the state.

‘Aiming to make state self-sufficient in four years’

Shimla The chief minister said that the government is aiming to make the state self-sufficient in four years and most prosperous state in a decade. “For this, we are focusing on resource mobilisation and seek co-operation of the people”, he added.

Sukhu was speaking at an event jointly organised by the Recreation Arts and Cultural Club, state secretariat, The Little Group Club and the Department of Language, Art and Culture at Gaiety Theatre on Saturday. The proceeds generated from the two-day event will go to the “Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023”.

Highlighting the spirit of governance, he recounted a rescue mission led by state revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi and chief parliamentary secretary Sanjay Awasthy. “The duo displayed resolve by leading the rescue operation of 300 individuals stranded at a height of 14,000 feet and in sub-zero temperature at Chandratal lake,” he said.

