Four booked for producing, selling spurious medicines from Pinjore house

The chief minister’s (CM) flying squad on Tuesday busted a factory unit manufacturing allopathic drugs sans licence operating from a house in Pinjore was busted.

Police busted a unit producing, selling spurious medicines operating from Pinjore house.

The accused have been identified as Amit Dua of Himshikha, Pinjore, Rajnikant of Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, Mohd Afjal of Uttar Pradesh and Ajay Kumar of Madhya Pradesh.

The CM’s flying squad on August 22, raided a manufacturing unit in Ghatiwala, Green Valley, Dharampur road, Pinjore, following a tip-off regarding manufacturing of spurious allopathic drugs.

During the search, the team uncovered that spurious allopathic drugs were being produced at the unit. The business owners could not present any valid manufacturing drug licence, sale, purchase and distribution records and raw materials used in the manufacturing of the drugs. No ownership proof or rent agreement of the premises was found either. Huge quantities of the spurious allopathic drugs, loose capsules tablets, printed aluminium foils and cartons were also found stocked for sale and distribution.

The team, during the probe, also found the business owners also ran an illegal godown in the nearby area/society and also had another manufacturing unit in Bargodam.

An inspection was also carried out at the premises of Occupi Nutraceuticals on the Kalka-Baddi road in Badgodam, but no allopathic drugs were found.

A case was registered under sections 419, 420 (both cheating), 467, 468, 471 (all forgery), 274, 275, 276 (all related to adulteration and sale of drugs), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 63, 65 of the Copyright Act and other relevant sections at the Pinjore police station.

