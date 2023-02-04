Chief of defence staff reviews security scenario in Jammu

Chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan on Friday reviewed security scenario and operational preparedness of troops during a high-level meeting at Nagrota-based 16 Corps headquarters near Jammu.

“CDS Gen Anil Chauhan accompanied by army’s Northern Command chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi arrived in Jammu on Friday morning and chaired a security review meeting with top officials, including J&K DGP Dilbag Singh, ADGP Mukesh Singh, GOC of 16 Corps Lt Gen Sandeep Jain and GOC of the 26 Infantry Division,” said a defence official.

Later, the CDS convened another security review meeting with top army officers at the 16 Corps’ headquarters before returning to New Delhi around 2pm.