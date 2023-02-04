Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chief of defence staff reviews security scenario in Jammu

Chief of defence staff reviews security scenario in Jammu

chandigarh news
Updated on Feb 04, 2023 01:12 AM IST

Chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan on Friday reviewed security scenario and operational preparedness of troops during a high-level meeting at Nagrota-based 16 Corps headquarters near Jammu

Chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan accompanied by army’s Northern Command chief Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi visits the forward areas and hinterland formations of Jammu-Kashmir, on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan on Friday reviewed security scenario and operational preparedness of troops during a high-level meeting at Nagrota-based 16 Corps headquarters near Jammu.

“CDS Gen Anil Chauhan accompanied by army’s Northern Command chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi arrived in Jammu on Friday morning and chaired a security review meeting with top officials, including J&K DGP Dilbag Singh, ADGP Mukesh Singh, GOC of 16 Corps Lt Gen Sandeep Jain and GOC of the 26 Infantry Division,” said a defence official.

Later, the CDS convened another security review meeting with top army officers at the 16 Corps’ headquarters before returning to New Delhi around 2pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP