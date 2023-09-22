Chief parliamentary secy can’t ask questions to own govt: Himachal Speaker

The posts of chief parliamentary secretary and parliamentary secretary are not constitutional in Himachal, assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania ruled on Friday.

The Himachal assembly session underway in Shimla on Friday. (HT Photo)

He said that since they appointed to help the minister of a department and enjoy the facilities provided by the state government, they do not have the right to ask questions to government in the assembly.

The ruling came after Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, during the question hour, objected to chief parliamentary secretary Sanjay Awasthi asking questions to his own government through point of order. Thakur argued that since the chief parliamentary secretary is enjoying the same facilities as a cabinet minister and is not only using government offices but is also giving orders on files, he has no right to ask questions to his own government.

Following this, the Speaker removed Awasthi’s questions from the proceedings of the House.

After the issue was raised, chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said that the post of chief parliamentary secretary is not a constitutional post at all. He said that according to the Constitution, the number of ministers in the cabinet of any state cannot exceed 12% of the total number of MLAs. He said the chief parliamentary secretary cannot use the Tricolour flag or other facilities on his vehicle. He said that according to the chief parliamentary secretary and parliamentary secretary Act passed by the Assembly, any chief parliamentary secretary or parliamentary secretary can make a noting as a suggestion on the file but the minister has the right to take a decision on it.

The CM said that the posts of chief parliamentary secretary and parliamentary secretary were created in the year 2003 after the decision of the high court. These posts have been created on the lines of chief whip and whip. He said the files in the government go through the prescribed process and in such a situation the chief parliamentary secretary can also see the files related to his department. The chief minister said that there is no information about chief parliamentary secretaries hoisting the Tricolour flag on their vehicles and using facilities like pilots or escorts. If the opposition gives any evidence in this regard, then it will be considered.

