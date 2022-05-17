Children must be vaccinated to ensure their safety: Ludhiana DC

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik held a meeting with principals and representatives of all major private and government schools in Ludhiana on Tuesday and urged them to motivate parents to get their wards vaccinated against Covid at the earliest.

The meeting was held at the DC’s office and also attended by additional deputy commissioner of Jagraon-cum-nodal officer (vaccination) Dr Nayan Jassal; district immunisation officer Dr Manisha, senior officials from the education department and representatives of private schools’ union.

She added that parents should get their children vaccinated at the earliest to ensure their safety and the larger well-being of the society. She also urged those above 18 to get vaccinated with their second dose, if it is still pending.

Schools’ representatives were given the option of getting special vaccination camps arranged on campus by the health department at any time. Special vaccination camps are already being organised in schools, said Malik.

3 test Covid +ve in Ludhiana district

Three more people tested Covid positive in Ludhiana on Tuesday, taking the district’s case count to 1,09,916. While 1,07,611 people have recovered, the contagion has claimed 2,280 lives. At present, there are 25 active cases in the district, out of which 24 are under home isolation, while one patient is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.