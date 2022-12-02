Chill at our jails this winter, Himachal Police warns drugs peddlers

Himachal Pradesh Police took to social media with a tongue-in-cheek warning message aimed at drug smugglers, warning them against indulging in illegal activities unless they were willing to spend nights at the state’s “extremely cold” prison cells.

“Winters have set in Himachal Pradesh and jails in Himachal are extremely cold now. Thinking of getting high on drugs? Police welcome you for a long-term chill in our prisons,” read one such message from the state police.

Police have begun sharing their creative messages on Facebook, Twitter in a bid to not only warn smugglers, but also spread awareness against usage of drugs. Himachal Police have nearly one lakh followers on Facebook.

The same comes in the backdrop of police data showing a hike in smuggling of chitta (adulterated heroin) in the state. Data analyses of register 29 maintained in the police station to keep track of the drug peddlers reveal that about 60% of drug peddlers active in Himachal have taken to chitta — adding a new dimension to the drug menace in the state.

Himachal was the first state in the country to introduce register 29 at all police stations. Data shows a total of 2,307 active drug trafficking operators or peddlers in the state, of which 1,836 (80%) are from Himachal, 422 (18%) are from other states and 2% (49) are foreigners.

Chitta consumption has increased manifold in the past five years, also reflected in seizures by the police — which registered a four-fold increase from 3.4 kg in 2017 to 14.9 kg in 2021. The growing market has seen many take to smuggling to afford the pricey drugs costing ₹4,000- ₹6,000 per gm.

Addressing the spurt, director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said, “Our work shows that there are three hotspots for drug trafficking in the state — the Parvati valley in Kullu for cannabis, Indora area in Nurpur and Shimla-Solan belt for heroin. As with any place endemic to drug trafficking, these areas are associated with violence, organised crime, criminal networks and rave parties.”

“We are making comprehensive security plans to tackle these three hot spots. Whatever means is possible we are trying all ways to deal with the drug peddlers,” the DGP added.

Police are also using Facebook accounts to share information on the drug peddlers and addicts in a bid to both create a sense of fear among them as well as sensitise people on the issue.

According to the state police, a total of 1,732 persons were arrested in 1,195 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases in 2022 till the October end and charas, opium, ganja, smack and cocaine as well as heroin (chitta) were among the drugs seized.

Investigations conducted by anti-narcotics agencies found that few pharmaceutical units were diversifying the production of synthetic drugs, particularly opioids, in Asia’s largest bulk drug manufacturing hub of Baddi and Batoriwala in Solan district. There have also been reports that stimulant drugs used to prepare a higher class of narcotics are also finding their way into India from across the border.

Cases where pharmaceutical units in Solan and Sirmaur districts supplied pharma opioids, mainly Tramadol tablets, by generating fake bills have also come to fore. Tramadol is a synthetic opioid pain medication of the Benzenoid class that is used to treat moderate to severe pain. Chitta (Diacetylmorphine), a semi-synthetic opioid, meanwhile, is derived from heroin.

