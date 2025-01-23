Menu Explore
Chinese kite strings: Over 80,000 bundles seized, 90 FIRs registered

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 23, 2025 06:40 AM IST

The crackdown is part of an initiative to combat the illegal sale and use of these fatal strings, which have been responsible for multiple accidents in the state

Punjab Police have seized 80,879 bundles of Chinese kite strings, commonly known as ‘manjha’, and registered 90 First Information Reports (FIRs) in the last 20 days, targeting those involved in selling the dangerous kite-flying strings, which are known for their sharpness and potential to cause severe injuries.

Police with the seized bundles of Chinese kite strings in Jalandhar. (HT Photo)

The crackdown is part of an initiative to combat the illegal sale and use of these fatal strings, which have been responsible for multiple accidents in the state.

Special director general of police, law and order, Arpit Shukla, launched the campaign under the guidance of director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav.

Accompanied by commissioner of police (CP) Swapan Sharma in Jalandhar and CP Kuldeep Singh Chahal in Ludhiana, Shukla visited local market areas in both cities and interacted with kite vendors and urged them to stop selling Chinese plastic strings.

Shukla also urged the shopkeepers to report illegal sales, warning that strict action would be taken against violators.

