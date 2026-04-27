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‘Chintan Shivir’ sets time-bound roadmap for Viksit Bharat 2047

Organised over three days from April 24 to 26, the ‘Shivir’ progressed from an inaugural focus on vision, dignity and accessibility, to intensive theme-wise deliberations on the second and third days, culminating in a concluding session that consolidated the outcomes into a forward-looking roadmap

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 04:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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A three-day national ‘Chintan Shivir’ of Union ministry of social justice and empowerment concluded in Chandigarh on Sunday, with states and Union territories agreeing on a set of time-bound, actionable recommendations to strengthen last-mile delivery of social justice schemes.

Union minister for social justice and empowerment Virendra Kumar said it provided a result-oriented platform for the Centre and states to reflect on how social justice delivery can be made more accessible. (HT Photo)

Organised over three days from April 24 to 26, the ‘Shivir’ progressed from an inaugural focus on vision, dignity and accessibility, to intensive theme-wise deliberations on the second and third days, culminating in a concluding session that consolidated the outcomes into a forward-looking roadmap.

Union minister for social justice and empowerment Virendra Kumar said it provided a result-oriented platform for the Centre and states to reflect on how social justice delivery can be made more accessible.

He noted that the deliberations were anchored in the larger national resolve of “Antyodaya ka Sankalp, Amrit Kaal ka Pratibimb – Viksit Bharat@2047” and reaffirmed that social justice must remain rooted in dignity, accessibility and continuity for the last person in the queue.

The Union minister observed that the discussions during the ‘Shivir’ went beyond broad policy intent and focused on practical solutions in areas such as scholarship delivery, de-addiction, senior citizens’ welfare, accessibility, certification for persons with disabilities, and inclusion-linked support systems for vulnerable communities.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / ‘Chintan Shivir’ sets time-bound roadmap for Viksit Bharat 2047
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / ‘Chintan Shivir’ sets time-bound roadmap for Viksit Bharat 2047
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