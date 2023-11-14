Chippi gang member gunned down by rivals in Rohtak village

In a two-decade-old blood feud between two gangs in Karor village, Rohtak, a 27-year-old man who had recently come out on bail from jail was gunned down by six assailants in Karor village on Sunday on the occasion of Diwali.

It all started in early 2002, and now, 21 years later, 20 people of the village have been murdered in the blood feud.

The deceased, Mohit Kumar, was an active member of the Anil Chippi gang and was killed by the Chaju gang members.

The deceased’s father, Ajit, in his complaint, said his son Mohit, along with two others, was returning home on a bike and six assailants – three of whom belonged to the same village– intercepted him when he entered the village and fired shots at close range killing him on the spot.

“The assailants also came back to see whether Mohit had died or not. He was killed by Jatin, Kapil, Palkit and three unknown persons,” he added.

Rohtak DSP Rakesh Kumar said the assailants had fired 18 to 20 shots at Mohit and he died on the spot.

“Two youths, who were coming with Mohit, remained unhurt as they ran away when the assailants started firing shots at them. A team of forensic science laboratory has collected evidence, which will be sent to Madhuban in the laboratory,” the DSP added.

The DSP said Jatin, Kapil, Palkit and three unknown persons were booked under Sections 148, 149, 302, 307 and 379-B of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

According to villagers, the gang war hit headlines in 2008 in a similar incident when two women were shot dead on the occasion of Diwali allegedly by the Chajju gang. In retaliation, two brothers Shri Bhagwan and Dilbagh were shot dead in police custody allegedly by the Chippi gang in 2012.

Over the years, at least 30 other families from the village have moved out in fear.

Villagers block Rohtak-Delhi NH

The villagers on Monday blocked the Rohtak-Delhi National Highway demanding the arrest of assailants and making a temporary police-check post in the village. Earlier, the villagers met Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Himanshu Garg and urged him to deploy police in the village and allow them to carry licensed weapons for their security.

A police team has been deployed in the village to ensure peace in the village.

Rohtak DSP Rakesh Kumar said the villagers have opened the highway after he assured them of providing police security to Mohit’s family, besides establishing a temporary police-check post. The DSP said he assured the villagers that the assailants will be arrested soon.

