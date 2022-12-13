Chitkara University holds conference on risk management and prevention of antibiotic resistance

Chitkara University hosted a two day international conference, “One World, One Health”, on risk management and prevention of antibiotic resistance.

More than 700 delegates from over 40 Indian and European institutions debated the impact of the One Health approach in eradicating casualties associated with drug-resistant pathogens. Despite the scarce societal awareness (as reported by a recent article published in the Lancet), superbugs and drug-resistance diseases currently represent the second cause of death worldwide.

The scientific community has unanimously associated the rise of drug-resistant diseases with unstainable human and medical practices. Present at this global conference were Italian ambassador HE Ugo Astuto - and the health attaché at the EU Delegation and Dutch embassy in India; Dr Romans Putans, faculty of European studies, head of the department of international business and economics, Riga Stradins University, Latvia; Benoît Sauveroche, First Counsellor, Delegation of the European Union to India and Bhutan and Marcel Floor, counsellor for health Welfare and Sport, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in India.

The conference was held under the project PREVENT IT, which has been envisioned by Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor, Chitkara University. It aims at internationalisation of higher education, and can be instrumental in increasing the capacity of Indian universities to enhance the nation’s modernisation process, assisting the government in achieving goals of the flagship policies.

Selected and co-financed by the European Union with a grant of 1 million Euros, PREVENT IT is an innovative interdisciplinary capacity-building project designed to create an international alliance where universities from India and Europe are united around a common purpose.