Chitkara University placed 78th in NIRF rankings

Chandigarh: Chitkara University has shown a marked improvement in the NIRF 2025 rankings released by the Ministry of Education, reaffirming its position as one of India’s leading private universities. Chitkara University, established in 2010 and accredited with NAAC A+ (HT File)

The university moved up to 78th position in the University category, improving from last year’s approximate rank of 90. Its engineering programme climbed from 94 in 2024 to 89, while pharmacy advanced from 19 to 16, strengthening its place among the top institutions in the country.

The architecture school ranked 38, maintaining a strong presence in the design education space. The university also retained its position in the 11–50 band in the Innovation (ARIIA) rankings, reflecting its continued leadership in entrepreneurship and research.

Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, noted that the steady rise reflects “our focused efforts on quality education, research, and global industry alignment and rankings validate our academic vision and commitment to student success.” Chitkara University, established in 2010 and accredited with NAAC A+, continues to offer industry-relevant programs across engineering, management, pharmacy, design, and more.