Chitkara University signs MoU with Chandigarh Angels Network

Chitkara centre for innovation and entrepreneurship (CCIE), Chitkara University, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chandigarh Angels Network (CAN) to strengthen the entrepreneurial journey of student and alumni founders and create structured pathways from startup creation to investment readiness.

The quarterly pitching sessions will serve as a recurring founder–investor interface, enabling promising deep-tech and AI ventures from Chitkara University. (HT)

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The collaboration will provide aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs with greater access to experienced mentors, investors and industry practitioners. As part of the partnership, quarterly pitching sessions will be organised for deep-tech and AI focused student startups, giving emerging founders a regular platform to present their ventures, demonstrate their solutions, receive investor feedback and explore potential funding opportunities.

Through these structured engagements, student founders will gain exposure to the expectations of the investment community while developing their ability to articulate their business models, market opportunities, technology propositions, and growth potential.

With a network of more than 70 investors, a portfolio spanning 46 companies and over seven successful exits, Chandigarh Angels Network brings considerable investment and operating experience to the partnership. Its engagement with Chitkara University will add an important investor-facing dimension to the University’s entrepreneurship ecosystem.

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{{^usCountry}} Commenting on the collaboration, Dr Madhu Chitkara, president and co-founder, Chitkara University, said, “A strong entrepreneurial ecosystem is built by creating meaningful opportunities for young founders to learn, test, present and grow. Our collaboration with Chandigarh Angels Network will help our student and alumni entrepreneurs move beyond developing promising ideas towards building ventures that are capable of creating sustained value”, she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Commenting on the collaboration, Dr Madhu Chitkara, president and co-founder, Chitkara University, said, “A strong entrepreneurial ecosystem is built by creating meaningful opportunities for young founders to learn, test, present and grow. Our collaboration with Chandigarh Angels Network will help our student and alumni entrepreneurs move beyond developing promising ideas towards building ventures that are capable of creating sustained value”, she added. {{/usCountry}}

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The quarterly pitching sessions will serve as a recurring founder–investor interface, enabling promising deep-tech and AI ventures from Chitkara University to showcase their work to members of CAN’s investor network.

The sessions will also create opportunities for constructive feedback, mentorship and potential investor engagement. The partnership will further focus on structured mentorship, investor interactions, pitch opportunities and exposure to market-oriented perspectives.

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The collaboration reflects Chitkara University’s continued emphasis on entrepreneurship as an integral part of higher education, where students are encouraged not only to develop ideas but also to validate them, build viable ventures and engage with the larger innovation and investment ecosystem. The association with Chandigarh Angels Network further strengthens this ecosystem by creating a direct interface between emerging founders and the investment community.