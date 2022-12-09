Chitkara University signs MoU with NEC Corporation India to transform learning in the field of AI/ML

Chitkara University announced its collaboration with NEC Corporation India, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, for a comprehensive academic programme for aspiring students to facilitate them with hands-on training and research facilities in the area of artificial intelligence and machine learning (Al/ML), and high-performance computing (HPC).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between NEC Corporation India and Chitkara University. The agreement will provide an opportunity for the university to upskill its students, faculty and academic researchers in the field of AI. It will also enable students to obtain certifications for being job-ready and finding suitable employment opportunities within and outside NEC.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor, Chitkara University, said, “The realm of technical education is one which has been evolving constantly and at great speed. This MoU will enable and equip young graduates with analytical capabilities including the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning that will help unlock the benefits of digitalisation and innovation with the help of blended education.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepak Jha, general manager and head, Artificial Intelligence Platform, NEC Corporation India, said, “AI/ML and HPC will be the drivers of technological and social change in the coming years. This joint certification program,e will create industry-ready professionals. We at NEC India strive to build state-of-the-art solutions focused on overcoming complex technological and business challenges, and above all, we believe in sharing our knowledge, skills and expertise with future generations.”