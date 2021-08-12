Cholera confirmed in Mohali’s Baltana: 50 fresh cases detected in Modern Housing Colony

After 340 cases of diarrhoea surfaced in Baltana over the past three days, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), on Wednesday, confirmed a cholera outbreak in the area.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal illness caused by infection of the intestine with Vibrio Cholerae bacteria. The infection is often mild or without symptoms but can sometimes be severe and life-threatening.

The cases have been reported from Ekta Vihar, Ravindra Enclave, Harmilap Nagar and Modern enclave. On Wednesday, 50 fresh cases were reported from Modern Enclave.

On Monday, the authorities claimed to have found the source of contamination and even plugged it.

Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said, “We had sent the samples to the microbiology laboratory at PGIMER, Chandigarh, which has now confirmed a cholera outbreak. Medical camps are being held in all the colonies and from Thursday, we will intensify sampling. Medical teams and ambulances have been stationed in the area and free medicines are being provided to the affected people.”

Zirakpur municipal council’s executive officer Girish Verma said, “Though we have plugged the leakage, we are checking other pipes as well. We will be stopping the fresh water supply in these areas for the time being.” Two persons -- a three-year-old girl and a 30-year-old man – have died of the infection in the last three days here.