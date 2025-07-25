Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chopped, burnt body of woman found near railway tracks in Rohtak

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 08:48 am IST

The incident came to light when a youth spotted part of a burnt abdomen and a severed hand near the tracks and immediately called the police helpline 112.

The mutilated and partially burnt body of an unidentified woman was discovered near a railway track in Rohtak on Thursday evening, police said.

Joginder Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the Government Railway Police (GRP) station in Rohtak, said that police recovered several body parts from the site. The remains have been sent to the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak. (HT File)
Joginder Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the Government Railway Police (GRP) station in Rohtak, said that police recovered several body parts from the site. The remains have been sent to the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak. (HT File)

The incident came to light when a youth spotted part of a burnt abdomen and a severed hand near the tracks and immediately called the police helpline 112.

Joginder Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the Government Railway Police (GRP) station in Rohtak, said that police recovered several body parts from the site. The remains have been sent to the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak.

“Due to poor visibility at night, we could not begin a full search operation. Initial investigation suggests that the woman was murdered elsewhere and her body was dumped near the tracks,” said Singh. “We have registered a case of murder against an unknown person and will review CCTV footage from the area on Friday.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chopped, burnt body of woman found near railway tracks in Rohtak
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On