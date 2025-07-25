Chopped, burnt body of woman found near railway tracks in Rohtak

The mutilated and partially burnt body of an unidentified woman was discovered near a railway track in Rohtak on Thursday evening, police said. Joginder Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the Government Railway Police (GRP) station in Rohtak, said that police recovered several body parts from the site. The remains have been sent to the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak. (HT File)

The incident came to light when a youth spotted part of a burnt abdomen and a severed hand near the tracks and immediately called the police helpline 112.

“Due to poor visibility at night, we could not begin a full search operation. Initial investigation suggests that the woman was murdered elsewhere and her body was dumped near the tracks,” said Singh. “We have registered a case of murder against an unknown person and will review CCTV footage from the area on Friday.”