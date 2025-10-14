Chouhan to inaugurate key agri projects in Ludhiana on Oct 14

Union minister for agriculture, farmers welfare and rural development Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be on a one-day visit to Ludhiana on Tuesday, where he will inaugurate key agricultural projects, interact with farmers and women self-help groups, and distribute approval letters for the reconstruction of houses damaged by floods. According to the official itinerary, Union minister for agriculture, farmers welfare and rural development Shivraj Singh Chouhan will arrive in Ludhiana from Delhi via Chandigarh. (ANI File Photo)

According to the official itinerary, Chouhan will arrive in Ludhiana from Delhi via Chandigarh. His first engagement will be at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)–Indian Institute of Maize Research (IIMR), where he will inaugurate the newly constructed administrative building. He will also hold an interaction with beneficiaries of rural development schemes and women members of self-help groups (SHGs) working in the region.

Following this, the minister is scheduled to address a press conference, where he will share insights on the central government’s flagship agriculture and rural development initiatives, along with the plans tailored for Punjab’s agrarian sector.

In the afternoon, Chouhan will head to Nurpur Bet village to participate in a “Kisan Chaupal” — an open dialogue with farmers. A live demonstration of advanced farming equipment, including an SSMS-fitted combine harvester for paddy harvesting and a Happy Smart Seeder machine for wheat sowing, will also be held during the event.

Later, the minister will visit the Honey Beekeeping Centre in Doraha, where he will meet local farmers and entrepreneurs engaged in apiculture. The visit aims to encourage innovation and sustainable models in beekeeping, a growing allied agricultural sector in Punjab.