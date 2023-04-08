Ludhiana man arrested for betting on IPL matches

The CIA staff 2 of the police commissionerate, Ludhiana, arrested a man for betting on the IPL cricket matches on Thursday. The arrested accused has been identified as Rahul Bhatia, 34, of Kakowal road. The police recovered a mobile phone, a laptop, and a diary from his possession.

Accused of accepting bets on IPL matches in the custody of CIA staff 2 police in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge, CIA staff 2, said a few days ago they got a tip-off from a post on a social networking site regarding this. In the post, a Hindu outfit leader was alleging that the accused was running a betting racket. After it was confirmed, he was involved in betting on IPL matches, the police arrested him.

During questioning, the accused told the police that he was introduced to the betting racket by a Jalandhar resident, Ankit. However, he did not know his address but was in contact with him over the phone.

The inspector added that an FIR under Sections 13, 3, and 67 of the Gambling Act and Section 420 of the IPC has been filed against the accused at Police Station Basti Jodhewal. The police have also booked Ankit in the case.

The police produced the accused Rahul before the court on Friday. The court remanded the accused to two-day police custody.

Earlier on Thursday, the CIA staff 2 arrested two residents for betting on the ongoing IPL matches and other ongoing international cricket matches. The team also recovered ₹1.81 lakh from their possession.