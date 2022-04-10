Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | CICU T-20 Cricket Tournament: New Swan Enterprises lifts S Angad Singh Ahuja Memorial trophy
New Swan Enterprises and Highway Industries Ltd- after the CICU T-20 Cricket Tournament match at Tagore International, Kohara Road, Sahnewal, in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 11, 2022 12:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

New Swan Enterprises on Sunday lifted S Angad Singh Ahuja Memorial CICU T-20 Cricket Tournament trophy by defeating HIL by nine wickets at Tagore International, Kohara Road, Sahnewal.

New Swan Enterprises won the toss and opted to field.

While Highway Industries Ltd (HIL) team scored 96 runs in 14.5 overs by losing all wickets, NSE team scored 98 runs in 10.4 overs by losing mere a wicket.

Sahil of New Swan Enterprises, top scorer with 44 runs in 27 balls and who also took three wickets in three overs by conceding 20 runs, was awarded the man of the match.

Chamber Of Industrial & Commercial Undertakings (Cicu) president Upkar Singh Ahuja said sports are an integral part of corporate team building and motivation.

