Mock drill at Chandigarh airport comes as a surprise for passengers

A plane hijack prevention and anti-sabotage drill was conducted at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport on Tuesday.

(HT File Photo)

The drill was conducted jointly by CISF, Chandigarh Police, Mohali police and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) from 10.30 am to 12 pm.

Sharing details, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, airport) Kuljinder Singh said the mock drill was organised at regular intervals as part of a routine mock feature.

The hijack alert was sounded at 10.30 am following which over 150 personnel entered the airport and launched a massive combing operation.

Creating a real-time situation, a private airline was used for the mock drill. Dummy passengers were safely rescued and three persons posing as hijackers were neutralised.

The entire security drill created a lot of buzz at the airport, as it was kept a secret. People visiting the airport were stunned to witness the heavy police presence there. Some residents were also seen messaging their friends and acquaintances about the police action at the airport.

