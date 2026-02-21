CITCO to invest ₹7.5 crore on renovation of its flagship hotels

The Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) is set to invest ₹7.5 crore on the renovation of three of its prominent hotels in the city –Hotel Mountview in Sector 10, Hotel Shivalikview in Sector 17 and Hotel Parkview in Sector 24. The move is aimed at boosting revenue and strengthening the corporation’s appeal amid growing competition from private hotels in the tricity. Work is expected to begin in April. Of the total outlay, ₹3 crore each will be spent on upgrading Hotel Mountview and Hotel Shivalikview while ₹1.5 crore has been earmarked for Hotel Parkview. (HT File)

The work will be carried out in phases. In the first phase, 25 of the 155 rooms at Mountview and 40 of the 108 rooms at Shivalikview will be renovated, taking the total number of rooms to be upgraded to 65.

During a board of directors meeting held on Friday, CITCO chairperson Prerna Puri directed officials to expedite the process, noting that tenders had already been floated and a consultant was to be appointed. The board also asked officials to invite tenders for Hotel Parkview’s renovation within two weeks. Officials informed the board that renovation estimates have been approved and the process of appointing an architect is underway.

A board member said, the renovation has been long overdue. “We have now decided to upgrade and refurbish the rooms and suites in both hotels to offer facilities and amenities on par with international standards, similar to those available in five-star properties. As part of the renovation, furniture will be refurbished, and curtains and upholstery in executive rooms, suites and the lobby will be replaced, giving the rooms a fresh and modern look,” the official said.

5 yrs on, CITCO fails to lease out health club

Meanwhile, officials informed the board that the health club area at Hotel Parkview has remained closed for the past five years. Despite floating tenders twice, CITCO failed to attract bidders. Now, they plan to reissue tenders with a reduced reserve price of ₹73 per square foot. The health club spans approximately 670 square feet. Initially established for hotel staff, the club has been non-operational for the last four years as their gym equipment has been sold out.