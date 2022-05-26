Citing health risks, Ludhiana’s Khud Mohalla residents protest against installation of mobile tower

Residents and shopkeepers of Khud Mohalla on Wednesday staged a protest against installation of an allegedly illegal mobile tower in their area and blocked the main Khud Mohalla road for over half an hour.

Citing the alleged health hazard due to emission of radiation through the mobile tower, residents said they will not allow installation of the tower in their area.

Khud Mohalla Shopkeepers Association and Welfare Society president Namit Diwan and chairperson Karnail Singh said the building owner has not availed any permission and two supporting towers were also being installed in the street resulting in traffic bottleneck.

“We had also complained about the same to the police department on Tuesday. As the department failed to take any concrete action, we were forced to raise an agitation. Even if the owner claims to have avild the permission, we will not allow installation of a mobile tower in our area due to its bad effect on the health of residents,” he added.

MLA reaches protest site

MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi also visited the spot and directed the municipal corporation (MC) officials to act against illegal installation of the mobile tower in the area.

In the evening, the civic body officials also uprooted the poles installed in the street by the building owner.

Assistant town planner (Zone A) Mohan Singh, meanwhile, said the work to illegally install the mobile tower has been stopped as the owner failed to present any permission documents