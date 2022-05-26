Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Citing health risks, Ludhiana’s Khud Mohalla residents protest against installation of mobile tower
chandigarh news

Citing health risks, Ludhiana’s Khud Mohalla residents protest against installation of mobile tower

MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi also visited Khud Mohalla and directed the MC officials to act against illegal installation of the mobile tower in the area
Residents and shopkeepers of Khud Mohalla area, Ludhiana, block the main road during the protest against installation of mobile tower. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Published on May 26, 2022 01:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Residents and shopkeepers of Khud Mohalla on Wednesday staged a protest against installation of an allegedly illegal mobile tower in their area and blocked the main Khud Mohalla road for over half an hour.

Citing the alleged health hazard due to emission of radiation through the mobile tower, residents said they will not allow installation of the tower in their area.

Khud Mohalla Shopkeepers Association and Welfare Society president Namit Diwan and chairperson Karnail Singh said the building owner has not availed any permission and two supporting towers were also being installed in the street resulting in traffic bottleneck.

“We had also complained about the same to the police department on Tuesday. As the department failed to take any concrete action, we were forced to raise an agitation. Even if the owner claims to have avild the permission, we will not allow installation of a mobile tower in our area due to its bad effect on the health of residents,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

MLA reaches protest site

MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi also visited the spot and directed the municipal corporation (MC) officials to act against illegal installation of the mobile tower in the area.

In the evening, the civic body officials also uprooted the poles installed in the street by the building owner.

Assistant town planner (Zone A) Mohan Singh, meanwhile, said the work to illegally install the mobile tower has been stopped as the owner failed to present any permission documents

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP