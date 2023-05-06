Korea Golf meet: Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar lies 12th, Jeev also makes the cut

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 06, 2023 10:31 AM IST

City golfer Karandeep Kochhar fired an eagle on a Par-4 for the second time in as many days to be the highest--laced Indian, at tied-12th, at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open in South Korea on Friday.

Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar in action at the Korea Golf meet. (HT Photo)

One of four Indians to make the cut, Kochhar was 4-under for two rounds.

Veteran Jeev Milkha Singh, who despite missing a lot of fairways and greens in regulation, hung in for a 1-under 70 and made it in tied-41st place alongside Honey Baisoya (69-72). Gaganjeet Bhullar (69-72) was tied 57.

Home favourite Chanmin Jung, who held the first round lead at eight-under-par 63, came back from a double bogey on the first hole to card a 68 and stayed in the lead at Namseoul Country Club.

