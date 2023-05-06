Korea Golf meet: Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar lies 12th, Jeev also makes the cut
One of four Indians to make the cut at the Korea Golf meet, Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar was 4-under for two rounds.
City golfer Karandeep Kochhar fired an eagle on a Par-4 for the second time in as many days to be the highest--laced Indian, at tied-12th, at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open in South Korea on Friday.
Veteran Jeev Milkha Singh, who despite missing a lot of fairways and greens in regulation, hung in for a 1-under 70 and made it in tied-41st place alongside Honey Baisoya (69-72). Gaganjeet Bhullar (69-72) was tied 57.
Home favourite Chanmin Jung, who held the first round lead at eight-under-par 63, came back from a double bogey on the first hole to card a 68 and stayed in the lead at Namseoul Country Club.
