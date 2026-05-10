Civic body polls: BJP cracks down on rebels, suspends former Dharamshala mayor, 5 others

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken disciplinary action against workers who are contesting the panchayati raj and urban local body elections against the party’s authorised candidates in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken disciplinary action against workers who are contesting the panchayati raj and urban local body elections against the party’s authorised candidates in the state. (Representational image)

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In a statement from the state office, the BJP disciplinary committee announced that after reviewing complaints from various districts and mandals, it classified the reported actions as a grave act of indiscipline.

Based on the committee’s recommendations, BJP state president Dr Rajiv Bindal took action in accordance with the party constitution against certain workers associated with the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation and the Nagar Parishad, Nahan, suspending their primary membership with immediate effect.

The action includes prominent names from the Dharamshala MC, including former mayor Omkar Nehria and former deputy mayor Tejinder Kaur.

According to the press release, those suspended from the Dharamshala MC include Saroj Guleria, Mitul Shukla and Himanshi Agarwal.

Additionally, the primary membership of Leela Saini of the Nagar Parishad, Nahan, has also been suspended.

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{{^usCountry}} The BJP said that the party organisation and discipline are paramount, and working against an authorised candidate at any level will not be tolerated. The party stated that the BJP is a cadre-based organisation, and there will be no compromise regarding organisational decorum and discipline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP said that the party organisation and discipline are paramount, and working against an authorised candidate at any level will not be tolerated. The party stated that the BJP is a cadre-based organisation, and there will be no compromise regarding organisational decorum and discipline. {{/usCountry}}

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“Roads are in poor condition, hospitals lack doctors, educational institutions lack teachers and development works across the state have come to a standstill,” he said. He alleged that hundreds of projects initiated during the previous BJP government have either been shut down or deliberately slowed down.

Addressing the convention, the party’s state president Dr Rajeev Bindal claimed that the Congress government has shut down more than 1,500 institutions in the last three-and-a-half years, including schools, colleges, hospitals, patwar circles and several public service institutions.

Party raises concerns over ‘misuse’ of administrative machinery, seeks transfer of officials

Shimla: The Himachal BJP has raised serious concerns regarding the “fairness and transparency” of the upcoming panchayat elections and has submitted letters to the State Election Commission seeking the transfer of two government officials posted in Sirmaur district.

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In a statement issued from the BJP state office, BJP state office secretary Parmod Thakur alleged that certain officials were misusing their administrative positions to influence the panchayat election process in favour of Congress-backed candidates and individuals.

In a complaint, the party demanded the immediate transfer of Paramjit Thakur, superintendent Grade-II and officiating BDO at Development Block Nahan, Sirmaur. The saffron party alleged that he was functioning under the influence of a local Congress MLA and acting against BJP-supported individuals.

In another complaint submitted to the State Election Commission, the party sought the transfer of junior engineer Shamsher Prakash, presently posted in Development Block Paonta Sahib, Sirmaur. The complaint states that his wife, Kiran Bala, is contesting elections for the post of pradhan from gram panchayat Rampur Bharapur.

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The BJP stated that the Election Commission has consistently maintained that government officials whose close family members are contesting elections should not remain posted in the same jurisdiction where they may directly or indirectly influence the electoral process.

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