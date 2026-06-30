Civic body steps up desilting of Buddha Nullah, Ludhiana drains ahead of monsoon

The municipal corporation (MC) has intensified desilting operations across the city ahead of the monsoon, with commissioner Ojasvi Alankar directing officials to ensure continuous cleaning of Buddha Nullah and major internal drains to prevent waterlogging during the rainy season.

Civic body chief has ordered continuous cleaning of major drains and sewer lines to minimise waterlogging during the rainy season. (HT Photo)

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The drive covers Buddha Nullah as well as key internal drains, including the Barewal drain, Dhoka Mohalla drain and the Domoria Bridge drain passing through Bhadaur House, Shahi Mohalla and Kundanpuri. While open drains are being desilted using poclain machines and other heavy equipment, covered drains, including the Shivaji Nagar drain, are being cleaned with super suction machines.

Officials said the pre-monsoon desilting exercise is nearing completion, but the work will continue throughout the rainy season to ensure the uninterrupted flow of stormwater. Machinery and field teams will remain deployed to remove silt and other obstructions as and when required.

Apart from desilting drains, the civic body has directed officials to complete the cleaning of road gullies and certify the work in their respective jurisdictions. Extensive cleaning of major sewer lines is also underway, while zonal commissioners have been asked to closely monitor low-lying and vulnerable areas to ensure a prompt response in case of heavy rainfall.

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{{^usCountry}} Alankar said the civic body was making preparations on multiple fronts to minimise the risk of waterlogging during the monsoon. He added that he was regularly inspecting works at various locations and warned that any negligence in executing the preparedness plan would not be tolerated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alankar said the civic body was making preparations on multiple fronts to minimise the risk of waterlogging during the monsoon. He added that he was regularly inspecting works at various locations and warned that any negligence in executing the preparedness plan would not be tolerated. {{/usCountry}}

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The MC has also launched night-time drives to remove silt excavated from Buddha Nullah as part of the ongoing desilting exercise.

Officials said the silt is being cleared immediately after excavation to prevent it from slipping back into the drain, while work to strengthen the embankments of Buddha Nullah is continuing simultaneously.