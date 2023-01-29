Civil hospital reels under staff crunch as EMOs remain unwilling to join duty

The civil hospital is battling a staff crunch with new emergency medical officers (EMOs) showing unwillingness to join duty at the emergency ward in the wake of incidents of clashes and vandalism at the premises.

The officers working at the hospital, meanwhile, also remain wary in view of the recent incidents. Only four EMOs remain available against the 10 sanctioned posts at the hospital. Additionally, half the posts of para medical staff also remain vacant.

Patients have faced the brunt as the shortage of EMOs has translated into longer wait times even for those seeking emergency medical care. Notably, the hospital has a high footfall of over 1,000 patients per day.

The shortage of EMOs, in such a scenario, has raised serious concerns about the availability of emergency medical care.

Addressing the issue, civil hospital administrators said they have called on the government to take the required action and help address the staff shortage.

Senior medical officer Amarjit Kaur said, “After recent incidents of vandalism and clashes, the new EMOs are not ready to join the duty. To tackle the burden of the emergency ward civil hospital gets additional two EMOs from dispensaries.”

Nodal officer emergency Charan Kamal, meanwhile, said, “Working in the emergency ward can be a valuable learning experience for EMOs. It can help with not only multi-speciality, academic and professional learning, but also with growth as an administrator.”

Further encouraging the officers, Kamal said, “Emergency medicine is a dynamic and ever-changing field, which can make for an exciting and varied work experience. EMOs encounter a wide range of medical conditions, which allows them to develop a broad range of skills and knowledge.”

“Ludhiana has the highest burden of medico-legal report (MLR) and post-mortem in Punjab. It could be challenging, both physically and mentally for EMOs, but it will help them to work under high-pressure situations,” he added.