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Civil society support essential to eradicate drug menace: J&K LG Sinha

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha pledged a decisive crackdown on drug networks while emphasising that civil society’s support is essential to successfully eradicating the menace.

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 05:48 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
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Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha pledged a decisive crackdown on drug networks while emphasising that civil society’s support is essential to successfully eradicating the menace.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha takes an oath while addressing the ongoing 'Drug-Free J&K' campaign, in Samba on Saturday. (ANI)

“I assure citizens that we will strike hard against drug networks. Yet this fight cannot be won by law alone, it must be won within society, through awareness, cooperation, and collective effort. We are building a Jammu Kashmir where drugs have no place,” Sinha said on Saturday while addressing a gathering in Samba where he led a padyatra under 100 days drug-free campaign.

He said the 100-day drug-free J&K movement will inspire future generations and stand as proof that when people rise together, they can change history.

He said that every panchayat must be drug-free, and every police station must be free of drug traffickers.

“Success in the next 85 days will not be measured by marches or slogans, but by how deeply the drug menace is cleaned out from villages and city neighborhoods. Weekly outcomes must be clear—how many people were rehabilitated, how many smugglers prosecuted, how many fake centers shut down, how many cases registered, how much contraband seized, and how many women’s committees formed in panchayat’s and city wards,” the LG said.

He also flagged off a bike rally and launched the Samba Cricket Premier League under the Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Civil society support essential to eradicate drug menace: J&K LG Sinha
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