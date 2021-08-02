Chandigarh: 15,355 Class-11 seats on offer in govt schools

After releasing the prospectus for Class 11 admissions, the UT education department has announced that there will be 15,355 seats up for grabs in Chandigarh’s government schools for the 2021-2022 academic session.

Last year, 12,815 seats were available for admission in Class 11. The number was increased by 2,540 from last year after the government schools witnessed increased applications; many students from private schools also shifted to government institutions after Class 10.

After facing the two Covid waves, it is anticipated that parents with financial troubles will also send their kids to government schools now.

This year, there are 3,080 seats available in the sciences streams, 3,900 in commerce, 6,600 in humanities and 1,775 seats of vocational courses are available.

Last year, there were 6,420 seats available in the humanities stream, 3,080 for sciences (both medical and non-medical), 1,755 for vocational courses and 1,560 for the commerce stream.

The number of seats in the commerce stream has more than doubled.

Speaking about this, UT director school education (DSE) Rubinderjit Singh Brar said, “We have converted three new schools into senior secondary schools in anticipation of increased admissions. To increase the number of seats in sciences, labs and other facilities have to be built which haven’t started yet. But for adjusting more commerce students, facilities will be adequate.”

Admissions to open after Class 10 results

The admission process will open up two-three days after the Class 10 results are declared, which is likely in the next few days. Brar assured that adequate time will be given to students to apply before the admission process is concluded.

Last year, 14,723 students had applied for seats in Class 11 in the first round of counselling and the number is expected to be higher this year. As much as 15% seats are reserved for scheduled castes, 2% for those with sports quota, 3% for physically challenged, 5% for the children of defence personnel and paramilitary, and 2% for the children/grandchildren of freedom fighters.

One seat per class is additionally reserved for Kashmiri migrants; the department has cretaed 10 additional seats in skill courses for Muslim girls at the government senior secondary schools in Sector 45 and Manimajra.

Currently, government schools have reopened for physical classes from Class 9 onwards, but attendance isn’t mandatory. Only one child is allowed to sit per bench to maintain social distance. All students have to wear a mask and bring a permission slip signed by their parents to enter the school.