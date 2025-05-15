Class 12 results: 13 from Mohali make it to PSEB merit list

As many as 13 students from Mohali district made it to the merit list of 290 in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 results, declared on Wednesday. The district achieved an overall pass percentage of 93.07%, with 7,133 out of 7,664 students passing the exam. However, the figure saw a decline of 2.43% as the last year’s pass percentage was 95.50%. Mehak Preet Kaur has ranked third in the non-medical stream. (HT Photo)

Mohali ranked eighth among 23 districts, compared to the sixth place it had bagged last year, slipping two positions. Of the 13 students who made it to the merit list, seven are girls and six are boys.

Remarkably, 11 of these 13 students are from the Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students in Sector 70, Mohali. Interestingly, in 2024 too, 13 students from Mohali had made it to the merit list, 10 of whom were from the same school.

Mehak Preet Kaur, who secured the third position from the non-medical stream, scored 98.60%. “I made it a point to revise daily. That consistent routine helped me stay focused. Since our syllabus was completed well in advance, we had ample time for revision,” she said.

Bhawna, who scored 98.20% in the non-medical stream and secured the seventh position in the merit list, said the school played a significant role in preparing students. “Our teachers guided us before every exam and helped clear every doubt, no matter how small. I dedicate my success to their support,” she said.

In the commerce stream, Dheeraj Choudhary secured 98%, Habib scored 97.40% and Ritu achieved 97.20%.

Other merit-holders from the same school include Payal (97.80%, medical), Vinayak (97.80%, non-medical), Kundan (97.60%, non-medical), Arjan Jot (97.40%, non-medical) and Suneha (97.20%, medical).