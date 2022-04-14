Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Clean, efficient governance will be my top priority: New Ludhiana DC

New DC Surbhi Malik says special plans would be formulated to improve services in various fields such as traffic, environment, healthcare, education, safety of senior citizens, women and children in Ludhiana
New Ludhiana DC Surbhi Malik with her predecessor Varinder Kumar Sharma on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 03:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Surbhi Malik, a 2012-batch IAS officer, assumed office on Wednesday as the first woman deputy commissioner of the largest district of Punjab.

Clean and efficient governance will be her top priority, the new Ludhiana DC said, as she addressed the mediapersons. “Special plans would be formulated to improve services in various fields such as traffic, environment, healthcare, education, safety of senior citizens, women and children,” she added.

Malik has previously served as the assistant commissioner (under training), additional deputy commissioner (development) and additional commissioner of Ludhiana MC. She has also served as the Fatehgarh Sahib DC, Rupnagar ADC and Nangal SDM. She was the tertiary Covid care incharge at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala during the peak of pandemic.

She has completed her master’s degree from London School of Economics on the Commonwealth Scholarship. She did her BA (honours) in economics from Delhi’s Lady Shri Ram College. She is also a recipient of director’s gold medal for management at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie.

Her husband IPS Sandeep Garg is presently posted as the Rupnagar SSP.

