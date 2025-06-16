Close shave for SDM as official vehicle catches fire

A moving Bolero in which Loharu sub-divisional officer Manoj Kumar was travelling caught fire near Kalanaur here on Sunday. The driver of the Bolero acted swiftly and he along with SDM got off the Bolero. The Mahindra Bolero which caught fire in Rohtak on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Talking to the media, SDM Manoj Kumar said that his driver Sombir was driving the vehicle and the AC stopped functioning suddenly.

“When they came out of the vehicle, it caught fire. I have informed the police officials about the mishap. The incident took place when we were returning to Loharu after attending a meeting in Rohtak,” he added.