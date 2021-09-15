Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News / Closure of mini Covid centres in Chandigarh: NGOs given three days to decide
chandigarh news

Closure of mini Covid centres in Chandigarh: NGOs given three days to decide

NGOs running mini Covid centres in Chandigarh have been given the option of either closing them and vacating the premises or continue with temporary closure and retaining the premises up to October 31
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Due to sharp reduction in the number of Covid patients since the last week of June, the mini Covid care centres in Chandigarh have been temporarily closed and kept in standby mode till September 30. (HT file)

Non-government organisations (NGO) running mini Covid centres in Chandigarh have been given the option of either closing them and vacating the premises or continue with temporary closure and retaining the premises up to October 31. They have been given three days to submit their decision.

Due to sharp reduction in the number of Covid patients since the last week of June, the mini Covid care centres have been temporarily closed and kept in standby mode till September 30, said Yashpal Garg, nodal officer for mini Covid care centres.

“However, considering that retaining the centres will involve certain financial implications, the adviser has left the final decision upto the organisations to opt for either option in the next three days,” he added.

During the second Covid wave in April and May, mini Covid care centres with oxygenated beds were set-up by the NGOs, said Garg. They provided free medical care from qualified doctors and nurses, medicines, food etc to the patients without any financial support from the administration, he added.

