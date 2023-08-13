Sangrur-based woman, stranded in Malaysia, to be brought back soon: Punjab CM Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said a 26-year-old woman, who was locked inside a home by travel agents, will be brought back home soon. The CM took to micro-blogging site ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) to assure help in bringing her back.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (ANI file)

Gurwinder Kaur of Arhkwas village had gone to Malaysia a month ago on a travel visa in the hope of getting a job. The travel agents had promised to provide her a job in a saloon. However, the accused travel agents allegedly took her passport and locked her inside their house. They were making her do their house work and also demanding more money from her.

The victim recorded her ordeal and sent it to her parents. Later, her parents released the video seeking help from the state government in bringing her back. The video also went viral on social media.

Responding to their request, the CM tweeted, “The Arhkwas village girl, who is seeking repatriation from Malaysia, has been contacted by the Indian Embassy. She will return soon after the completion of paperwork.”

Meanwhile, the police have also booked three persons, including a couple, on the charge of cheating and criminal conspiracy. The accused have been identified as Ram Singh of Bhakhshiwala village, Sumit and his wife Hardeep Kaur living in Malaysia. The case was registered at Lehra police station.

Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said, “The woman will rejoin her family within a few days. The state government is in talks with the Indian Embassy and the Embassy has also contacted her.”