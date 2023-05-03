Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jalandhar bypoll: Akali,Cong got 7 decades, give AAP one more year to perform: Bhagwant Mann

Jalandhar bypoll: Akali,Cong got 7 decades, give AAP one more year to perform: Bhagwant Mann

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
May 03, 2023 09:37 PM IST

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday conducted a roadshow in halka Kartarpur and appealed people to make AAP’s candidate win.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday conducted a roadshow in halka Kartarpur in support of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection and appealed to the people to make AAP’s candidate win.

The CM started the road show from Jandu Singha of Kartarpur. (ANI File photo)
The CM started the road show from Jandu Singha of Kartarpur. (ANI File photo)

The CM started the road show from Jandu Singha of Kartarpur. He then went to Madara and Dhogri. During the roadshow, Mann addressed people at many places. The CM appealed voters “to give one more year so that people could trust AAP in 2024,”.

“You (people) kept on giving chances to the Akali Dal and the Congress for 70 years, but they did nothing for you. Just give us one more year to work. If you don’t like our work, don’t vote for us in 2024,” Mann said.

On the issue of employment, Mann said that the previous governments used to give government jobs to the youth only once in five years. Often the vacancies of government jobs were advertised six months before the elections, he added.

Mann said that apart from this, the AAP is continuously taking big decisions in the interest of common people of Punjab and also for saving public money.

“Within a year, we closed nine toll plazas. This will save the money of the common people and they will use this money to fulfill their daily needs now,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chief minister roadshow bhagwant mann candidate + 2 more
chief minister roadshow bhagwant mann candidate + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out