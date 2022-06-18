CM Bhagwant Mann vows to make Punjab free of gangsters

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday held a road show across villages and towns in Lehra, Sunam and Dirba assembly segments to seek votes for Aam Aadmi Party candidate Gurmail Singh ahead of the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat bypoll scheduled on June 23.

Mann, who plans to stay in Sangrur for a few more days for canvassing, lashed out at the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for allegedly “patronising notorious criminals and mafia” during their regime and vowed to make Punjab a “gangster-free” land in the coming days.

Addressing a road show, the CM said that those who are responsible for introducing gangster culture in the state are today making hue and cry over it. “I haven’t brought gangsters with me, but I assure you that I will end them by all means,” he said.

Only BJP can restore peace: Dhillon

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kewal Singh Dhillon on Friday campaigned at 14 village under Mehal Kalan segment. Going door to door and addressing local gatherings, he highlighted development works carried out by central government in the country and slammed the state government over the law and order situation.

“Peace and harmony are very important for Punjab. But the deterioration of law and order here is a matter of grave concern. Only the BJP can restore it,” he said, while addressing a gathering at Thikriwal village. He also promised to build an international airport in Sangrur if elected to the Parliament. Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa also canvassed for the BJP candidate.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Kamaldeep Kaur made an appeal to other party workers and voters to elect her so that she could work towards an early release of Sikh prisoners languishing in Indian jails even after the completion of their sentences. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal campaigned for Kaur at Ballian, Ladda, Dhura and Dhadogal besides a few other places in Dhuri assembly segment

