Kargil Vijay Diwas: Punjab govt will grant 25 lakh ex gratia to Armed Forces personnel in cases of ‘physical casualty’

CM says ex gratia for physically disabled soldiers to be doubled, while financial assistance given to non-pensioner ex-servicemen of World War I and II also enhanced

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann pays homage to Kargil War martyrs during an event organised on Kargil Vijay Diwas at Punjab State War Heroes’ Memorial and Museum in Amritsar on Wednesday, (HT Photo)

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced to start ex gratia grant for the armed forces personnel in cases of physical casualty during service along with doubling the ex-gratia of physically disabled soldiers and hiking the financial assistance to non-pensioner ex-servicemen of World War I and II.

After paying homage to Kargil martyrs in a function at Punjab State War Heroes Memorial and Museum, the CM said recognising the immense contribution of soldiers the state government has decided to start ex gratia worth ₹25 lakh to physical casualty cases in the armed forces.

“Earlier, there was no such provision but the state government has taken this initiative for the valiant warriors who sacrifice their lives in the line of duty. Ex gratia for the physically disabled soldiers have also been enhanced by the government,” Mann said.

The CM said soldiers with 76% to 100% disability will now get ₹40 lakh ex gratia instead of ₹20 lakh, while soldiers with 51-75% disability will now get ₹20 lakh instead of existing ₹10 lakh and those with 25-50% disability will now get ₹10 lakh ex gratia instead of ₹5 lakh.

“The monthly financial assistance to non-pensioner ex-servicemen of World War I and II or their widows has been enhanced from existing ₹6,000 to ₹10,000,” he said.

Mann said after coming to power in the state, his government has decided to give ₹1 crore to the distressed families as a mark of respect for the armed forces personnel who are killed in the line of duty.

Mann also criticised the Agnipath scheme. “Under this scheme, a youngster will be recruited for only four years. What will we do if he wants to serve the country throughout his life? So, I don’t think that this decision is (good). If any youngster aspires to serve the country in his life, he should not be retired,” he said.

Mann also felicitated the family members of the martyrs. Cabinet ministers Chetan Singh Jourmajra, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Harbhajan Singh ETO were present at the function.

Make registration of drones mandatory: CM

Speaking on the smuggling of narcotics, weapons and illegal currency through drones on the India-Pakistan border, Mann said, “I have had a discussion on this issue with the Union home minister Amit Shah. Recently, it was noticed that the drone that came from the Pakistan side was made in India. It means that any Indian national might have sent it to Pakistan side to bring the illegal materials. Drones are commonly used in this country for video shootings. So, I suggested to the minister to initiate registration of the drones in India on lines of vehicles to contain this practice. And he agreed with me. This system will be implemented in the country very soon.”

Jimpa pays tributes to martyrs

Jalandhar

Punjab revenue minister Brahm Shanker Jimpa on Wednesday paid tributes to the Kargil martyrs at the 24th commemoration function to mark Vijay Diwas organised by Naujwan Kashyap Dharmik Sabha in Jalandhar.

“The sacrifices of soldiers would always act as an inspiration for the younger generations,” the minister said after paying floral tributes to the martyrs.