CM Khattar, his ministers to travel in Vande Bharat train from Chandigarh to Ambala

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that the new Vande Bharat train running between Una and Delhi will greatly benefit the people of Punjab, Himachal and Haryana who travel to Delhi or other cities for work. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag- off the fourth Vande Bharat train on October 13 at the Una Railway Station and chief minister Khattar along with his Cabinet colleagues will travel from Chandigarh to Ambala in the Vande Bharat train, an official spokesperson said. The Vande Bharat Express train will not only make the journey comfortable but also reduce the travelling distance as the train is expected to cover Chandigarh-Delhi distance in about three hours. Several changes made in the new Vande Bharat trains to make travel safer and more comfortable include reclining seats. It is also equipped with an automatic fire sensor and CCTV cameras. This will be India’s fourth Vande Bharat train, while the three other trains currently running are between Ahmedabad-Mumbai, New Delhi-Varanasi and New Delhi- Mata Vaishno Devi Katara, the spokesperson said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other short stories

Haryana to give cash rewards if elected unanimously in PRI polls

Chandigarh : The Haryana government will give cash rewards as an incentive to the unanimously elected panchayats, sarpanches, panches, members zila parishad and members of panchayat samiti contesting the upcoming elections of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). An official spokesperson said that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has accorded approval to a proposal under which incentive money of ₹50,000 and ₹5 lakh, respectively, would be given to every unanimously elected panch and sarpanch. “While ₹11 lakh would be given in case where the entire panchayat is elected unanimously, ₹5 lakh and ₹2 lakh, respectively, would be given to every unanimously elected member of zila parishad and member panchayat samiti,” the spokesperson added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PRI polls: Ban on transfers in Haryana

Chandigarh : Haryana state election commissioner Dhanpat Singh has said that there will be a complete ban on the posting and transfer of officers and officials who are engaged in the conduct of general elections of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in the state as model code of conduct is in force. A notification in this regard has been issued by the chief secretary, according to a release.Dhanpat Singh said the PRI elections would be conducted in different phases in the state and that in the first phase, elections will be held in nine districts. While voting for the members of zila parishads and panchayat samitis will be held on October 30, panchayats elections will be held on November 2. The nomination process will start from October 14.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stuck in U’khand hills, Karnal family seeks Khattar’s help

Karnal : At least five people, including two children from Karnal, are stuck near Gunji in Uttarakhand for the last one week due to bad weather conditions. In a video message, Virender Arya, one of the victims, said there are a total of 50 persons stuck there and five of them were from Karnal. He said they are stranded for the past eight days due to landslides and snowfall. He has sought the intervention of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to take immediate steps so that they could be airlifted at the earliest.