If Manesar is guilty, we will assist Rajasthan Police to arrest him, says Manohar Lal Khattar

Chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the state police was ready to provide all assistance to the Rajasthan Police to arrest cow vigilante Monu Manesar, who is facing allegations of inciting violence in Nuh, if they prove charges against him. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (HT File)

“Monu Manesar has been booked by the Rajasthan Police. If anybody is guilty and the Rajasthan Police proves it, he must be arrested. But whoever is not guilty will always go free no matter irrespective of the governments,” Khattar said on the sidelines of a Jan Samvad programme.

“This is the first rule of the law that the guilty must not be spared and the innocent must not be punished”, he added.

Reacting to a “mahapanchayat” organised in Palwal by Hindu outfits to take a call on resuming Vishva Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh that was disrupted after communal violence in July, the chief minister said, “We have already made an appeal to all to maintain social harmony in social works but raising a voice against other religions or society is not appropriate.”

On whether the government is ready for another round of the Braj Mandal Yatra, the CM said the government will react only after the subject comes up from their side as the government was busy with the Independence Day preparations.

Targets previous regimes

Accusing the previous governments of promoting corruption and ignoring developmental works in Haryana, the CM said the present government has in eight-and-half-years rule surpassed the works done by previous governments in the ten years, that too at half the costs. Manohar Lal said the aim of Jan Samvad programmes is to meet people face-to-face and address their grievances.

Defends online portals, PPP

Reacting to the criticism from the opposition parties centred around the online portals and Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) inconveniencing the people, Khattar said the data of every family member of the state is available with the government through the PPP.

The biggest benefit of PPP will be to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the common man. He said in future, a grant of ₹2,000 per person will be given in the village for development works, the CM said, while exhorting the sarpanches to get family IDs made for every family.

“We also proudly say that yes this is the government of portals as with the help of IT, the amount of old age pension, compensation to farmers, crop sale money, children’s scholarship and amount of Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun Yojana is deposited directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries”, he added.

Announces Sanjhi Dairy Scheme

The CM also announced the launch of the Sanjhi Dairy Scheme, under which dairies will be set up in every village in one or two acres of land and financial assistance will also be provided by the government.

He also inaugurated the Gram Gyan Kendra in Dabkauli Kalan and launched the work for the strengthening of 73-km roads in Indri assembly constituency adjacent to the village, at a cost of about ₹25 crore.

Acting on a complaint of a Kalsaura village resident regarding an encroachment on 17 acres of land meant for gau-charand in the village for 28 years, the CM inquired about the matter from the deputy commissioner and directed him to get the land vacated without any further delay and submit earliest. He also asked him to submit an action-taken report in this regard on his next visit to Karnal.

