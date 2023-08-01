Who is Monu Manesar - the Bajrang Dal member at centre of Nuh violence?

At the centre of the Nuh communal violence that broke out during a religious procession on Monday is Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar, who was booked in connection with the killing of two Muslim men in Bhiwani in February. Haryana Bajrang Dal member chief Monu Manesar.

Besides Manesar, 20 others were booked for the abduction and murder of the two Muslim men, who were found dead inside a charred vehicle on February 16. The police said the Nuh violence was triggered after rumours spread that Manesar would be attending the procession organised by the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad. A video of him, who is at large, over his possible presence was also circulated online on Sunday. (Nuh violence LIVE updates)

Two cops died and as many as 200 were injured in the clashes that broke out a little later after 2pm the next day.

Who is Monu Manesar?

1) Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar is the head of the cow vigilante wing of Bajrang Dal in Haryana. Manesar has refuted his involvement in the Bhiwani killings. The case is linked to the death of two cousins Junaid and Nasir, whose charred bodies were found inside a four-wheeler in Bhiwani district. Their families had alleged that they were abducted and murdered by Bajrang Dal members. The outfit has denied the charges.

2) An influential personality, Manesar's photos with police officials and bureaucrats have surfaced in the past. His YouTube channel had also surfaced in the past, showing how the cow vigilante group catches cow smugglers.

3) In October 2022, Manesar received a silver play button from YouTube for crossing 1 lakh subscribers on his channel, which now seems to have disappeared from the platform.

4) Manesar is reportedly a polytechnic diploma holder and joined the Bajrang Dal during his second year of college.

