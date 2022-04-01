Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CM Mann hails GoI for awarding CoE project to PAU, Ludhiana
chandigarh news

CM Mann hails GoI for awarding CoE project to PAU, Ludhiana

Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann thanked the Union government for awarding the project, which aims to boost agriculture diversification, to PAU, Ludhiana
The project has been awarded by the department of biotechnology (DBT), to PAU, Ludhiana, wherein a grant of 27.91 crore has been provided for a period of five years. (HT FILE)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 12:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Government of India (GoI) has awarded a Centre of Excellence (CoE) project ‘Development and Integration of Advanced Genomic Technologies for Targeted Breeding’ to Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann thanked the Union government for awarding the project, which aims to boost agriculture diversification, to PAU.

The project has been awarded by the department of biotechnology (DBT),wherein a grant of 27.91 crore has been provided for a period of five years for strengthening of infrastructure, research activities for cutting edge research in agricultural biotechnology, human resource, travel, conducting advanced trainings and workshops for capacity building.

CM Mann said this research project will also lead to the development of crop varieties with better yield potential, tolerance to emerging diseases, enhanced nutritional quality for attaining food and nutritional security.

Notably, wheat and rice have brought a major shift in the cropping system and as a result, area under other crops has reduced significantly particularly in Punjab. This rotation has resulted in over exploitation of water, increased use of fertilizers and degradation of soil health. There is a strong need to strengthen research activities on pulses, oilseeds, vegetables and fruit crops and revisit our priorities for providing economically viable alternatives to the farmers.

RELATED STORIES

Vice-chancellor D K Tiwari congratulated the CoE team and said PAU scientists have big challenges ahead, however, their commitment will lead to successful outcomes, which will give PAU a new direction.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP