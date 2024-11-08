CM Mann, Kejriwal to attend oath-taking ceremony of sarpanches in Ludhiana today

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will administer the oath of office on Friday to over 10,000 newly elected sarpanches from across the state during a function at Cycle Valley in Dhanansoo village of the district, officials said. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be the chief guest at the event. (HT File)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be the chief guest.

On Wednesday, rural development and panchayats minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, revenue minister Hardeep Singh Mundian along with deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal and commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal reviewed the arrangements and preparations for the state-level function.

A total of 13,147 sarpanches or village heads were elected in the recently concluded panchayat polls across the 23 districts of the state. Out of these, 10,031 sarpanches from 19 districts will take oath during the function in Ludhiana. The oath-taking ceremony for remaining sarpanches from four districts, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Barnala and Gurdaspur, and the 81,808 new panches from across the state will be held conducted the byelections for four Vidhan Sabha seats, Giddarbaha, Chabewal, Barnala and Dera Baba Nanak.

In the polls held last month, 3,037 villages had elected their heads unanimously, with Ferozepur district taking the lead by selecting 336 panchayats unanimously, followed by Gurdaspur (335) and Tarn Taran (334).

CM Mann said the state government has made arrangements to ensure that this event is a success. He said thousands of people are expected to attend the event and no stone has been left unturned for facilitating them.