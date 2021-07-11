Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CM not allowing police to act against Simarjit Bains: SAD
chandigarh news

CM not allowing police to act against Simarjit Bains: SAD

The court of the additional CJM in Ludhiana ordered the police to register a case against Bains on the basis of the complaint from a woman who accused him of rape and sexual exploitation
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 01:51 AM IST
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Virsa Singh Valtoha addressing a press conference in Amritsar. (Sameer Sehgal /HT)

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday said that chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh is not allowing the police to proceed against Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) leader Simarjit Bains even as a Ludhiana court had ordered to book him for rape on the complaint of a woman.

Addressing a press conference here, SAD spokesperson Virsa Singh Valtoha said, “It is eight months since the 44-year-old widow had accused Bains of raping and sexually exploiting her. The police failed to take any action in the matter despite clear cut apex court guidelines on such issues. The victim was forced to go to the courts to seek justice and finally after a protracted legal battle, the court of the additional CJM in Ludhiana ordered the police to register a case against Bains on the basis of the complaint of the victim. The police, however, have still not swung into action.”

“Earlier, the Gurdaspur sessions court had ordered custodial interrogation of Bains for threatening the deputy commissioner but the police didn’t execute the court directive. We demand that the DGP be proceeded against in both cases,” Valtoha said.

He said a detailed inquiry should also be held into the role of food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in patronising and shielding the LIP leader. “There are murmurs that Bains is scheduled to dissolve the LIP and join the Congress party soon and that is why no action is being taken against him,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Niharika NM’s rant about people giving useless tips may crack you up

Sloth bear chases away tiger in this viral video. Seen it yet?

Cobra mom and her 26 babies rescued from a house in Odisha. See pics

Giant panda cub enjoys ‘fruitsicle’ as summer treat, clip is too cute to handle
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP