CM Omar to bear educational expenses of slain doctor’s son

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday visited the family of Dr Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar, one of the seven victims of Ganderbal attack and assured justice while also expressing government’s commitment to ensuring the welfare of the next of kin. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah offers condolence to the family members of Dr Shanawaz Dar, who was killed in the recent 'Gagangir terror attack', in Budgam on Tuesday. (ANI)

He offered to bear the educational expenses of his son to become an IAS officer.

Omar reached Budgam’s Naidgam village in the morning and offered his condolences to Dar’s family. “I met with the family members of Dr Shahnawaz, who, along with six other workers, was killed in a militant attack in Ganderbal. I offered my heartfelt condolences to them and assured them that the perpetrators responsible for his martyrdom will be brought to justice. The government is fully committed to ensuring the welfare of the next of kin,” Omar said in a post on Facebook.

Dar, 52, a doctor by profession from Budgam, was among the seven killed on Sunday when terrorists opened fire on a construction site in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. Dar has left behind his wife, daughter, two sons – one school-going and another college-going and two brothers , all of whom were dependent on him.

Omar was also accompanied by his political advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and Khansahib MLA Saifuddin Bhat.

“The CM assured them that the family won’t be left alone. He promised rehabilitation of the family under relevant SRO case, other assistance and compensation from the company in which he was working,” Bhat said.

The CM also asked the Dar’s son and brother to continue their education. “To younger brother and son of Dar sahib, the CM told them that their educational expenses will be taken care of. The son will go for IAS coaching and will work hard to become an IAS officer,” the MLA said.

Dar’s son Mohsin, who so far was eyeing to go for IAS preparations, has felt the heavy burden of his family on his shoulders.

“My father wanted me to go for medical after matric but I was interested in IAS. He told me that he will help me achieve this dream by giving his blood and sweat. This was my grandfather’s dream (as well). He was an (police) inspector who wanted me to become an IAS officer,” he said on Monday.

The administration has directed the J&K home department to immediately provide financial assistance to the families of civilian victims of Ganderbal terrorist attack.

The APCO Infratech Company has been asked to release the compensation without any delay. Under SRE, ₹6 lakh to be given to the next of kin of each slain civilian and ₹15 Lakh as an immediate measure to be provided by APCO Infratech. An ex-gratia of ₹2 Lakh to be provided to all the injured besides additionally, APCO Infratech will also provide financial assistance to the families of civilians on roll under Corporate Personal Accident Policy and 5 years of their gross CTC as compensation from insurance.