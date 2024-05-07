CM Saini, Khattar hold roadshow before filing papers

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar filed their nomination papers in Karnal on Monday. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar during a roadshow dubbed “Vijay Yatra” in an open decorated vehicle in Karnal on Monday. (HT Photo)

The former Haryana CM is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Karnal Lok Sabha seat. While filing his nomination, he was accompanied by Saini, who is contesting the assembly by-poll from Karnal, the seat that Khattar vacated for him. For Saini to continue as the CM, he must contest and win the assembly by-election.

Ahead of filing their nomination papers before the returning officer on the last day of the process, Saini and Khattar took out a roadshow dubbed “Vijay Yatra” in an open decorated vehicle from Ram Leela Maidan till mini secretariat, covering nearly three km.

The Congress has fielded Divyanshu Buddhiraja against Khattar and Tarlochan Singh against Saini. Taking a dig at his rival candidate and others in Haryana, the former CM said their contest is with the Congress party’s nominees with a criminal instinct.

Speaking to reporters, Khattar, a two-time MLA from Karnal Vidhan Sabha constituency, said on the last day of the filing process, three nominations of the party were filed—two in Karnal (LS and by-poll) and one in Faridabad—and claimed thumping victory on all seats in Haryana.

On being asked about 31-year-old Divyanshu pitted against him, the ex-CM said, “The Congress candidates with criminal instinct are coming ahead of us. One is a fugitive candidate; someone’s son is under the ED lens, while others are behind bars. Not only here, we have seen how they have fed the criminal world in the country and the public is aware enough to choose wisely.”

Saini, outgoing Kurukshetra MP, hit out at the grand Opposition party and said seeing the public response and development works undertaken in the last 10 years, there is no visible contest.

“However, the Congress is spreading lies and provoking the public. But we are confident on what our double-engine government has done,” he added.

Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia, ministers of state Subhash Sudha and Mahipal Dhanda, MLAs Surender Nagar, Harvinder Kalyan, Pramod Vij, Ram Kumar Kashyap and other leaders were present during the roadshow.

Rajesh Lamba, a Dyal Singh Colony resident who welcomed the roadshow with several other residents, said, “As two-time MLA and chief minister, Manohar Lal ji has transformed Karnal that we could not even imagine 10 years back. As a Punjabi, we feel honoured that he led the state twice.”

Khattar, accompanied by MLA Kalyan and district president Yogender Rana, also rode a tractor on the way.

Celebrate polls as festival: Saini

The Haryana CM appealed to all voters to celebrate the elections as a festival, like Diwali, Holi, Vijaydashmi and others. Showing concern over low voter turnout in the first two phases of the elections as compared to 2019, Saini said there is no doubt summer is at its peak, but despite that public should come out of their homes and vote in the national interest.

Saini said this ahead of his nomination filing while speaking to media at the residence of BJP worker Shamsher Nain. Last week, Nain who was associated with the saffron party for nearly two decades turned rebel and filed nomination papers against Saini for the by-poll.

Saini, along with the former media coordinator of Khattar, reached out to Nain to ensure that his resentment was solved, who later agreed to withdraw his papers.