CM Saini’s Karnal event, others postponed

In view of the prevailing security situation in the country, Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini’s Karnal event for Friday and others in the coming days stand postponed, officials said. Saini was to chair state-level celebrations of Maharana Pratap Jayanti at Salwan village of Assandh sub-division. (HT File)

Assandh MLA Yogender Rana said that preparations for the event were completed, but due to the latest government advisory in view of prevailing security situation in the country, the programme was postponed.

“For us all, the country stands first and we will abide by all the orders. Programme can be organised again in future when the situation normalises,” he added.

Along with this, officials said that the CM also decided to postpone all his state programmes in view of the current circumstances.