CM Sukhu assures financial help to the participants of world grappling championship

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday that the state government will extend financial assistance to the 10 players selected from Himachal Pradesh in the sub-junior and junior category for the World Grappling Championship-2023, to be held in Moscow, Russia, from October 17 to 20.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The selected players and Himachal Pradesh Grappling Committee general secretary Gopal Chand had met the CM at Oak Over and requested financial help. Sukhu directed the officials concerned to provide them financial assistance and wished them luck.

“ Youth of Himachal are highly talented and the state government is developing infrastructure for sports so that they can bring glory to the country and the state at the national and international levels,” said Sukhu.

Gopal Chand, while thanking the CM, said that some of the participants belong to poor families and they would have been deprived of participating in this big event without the assistance from state government.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!