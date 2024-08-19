CM Sukhu distributes tablets to primary teachers, launches ‘Paushtik Aahar Yojana’

To promote digitisation in educational and administrative processes, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday distributed tablets to primary school teachers. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT Photo)

The CM said that 17,510 primary school teachers across the state would receive tablets. The initiative aims to modernise teaching methods, improve access to digital educational resources and simplify administrative tasks, such as recording attendance and updating data.

CM Sukhu also launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Bal Poshtik Aahar Yojana’, a scheme designed to provide nutritious food to children in government schools. The scheme, which would complement the existing Mid-Day Meal Scheme, targets students from nursery to class eight across 15,181 schools in the state. “About 5, 34,293 children, who were getting benefitted from the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, would now receive additional nutrition under the new initiative. The scheme would provide children with boiled eggs or fruits once a week, with schools sourcing fresh fruits from local markets based on the preferences of the children,” he said.

The state government has allocated an additional budget of ₹12.75 crore for the ‘Mukhyamantri Bal Poshtik Aahar Yojana’ for the current financial year.

The CM said that the state declined to the 18th place in terms of quality education ranking during the previous BJP government, but the present state government is making efforts to improve educational standards. “There would be no shortage of funds in providing quality education to the students. Teachers were being sent on exposure visits abroad and in the first phase, 217 teachers were sent to Singapore. Additionally, to strengthen the educational infrastructure, Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools were being established in every assembly constituency of the State,” Sukhu said.