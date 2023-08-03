Himachal CM urges hoteliers to invest in hospitality industry

Chief Minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged hoteliers and entrepreneurs to invest in the hospitality industry in Himachal Pradesh during the India International Hospitality Expo-2023 organised by India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida on Wednesday Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the India International Hospitality Expo-2023 in Greater Noida on Wednesday. (ANI)

The CM said Himachal will emerge as the most sought-after all-season tourism destination in coming years. He said that the state government is encouraging investment in five and seven-star hotels, health and wellness centres, old age homes etc.

Sukhu said the state government would provide speedy approvals as per the rules and invited entrepreneurs to submit proposals as there was no dearth of resources or land, and the state government was open for inviting investment in this sector.

Recently, it has been observed that a large number of visitors, including the corporate employees, prefer homestays for their hospitality and to learn more about the culture and traditions of the state, he added.

The state government is making efforts to improve air connectivity and all district headquarters will be connected by constructing heliports to ease the access for the tourists and to enhance their footfall. He said flights are already operational from Delhi to Shimla and Dharamshala.

In order to expand the Kangra airport for the bigger jets to land, the land acquisition process will be done soon besides completing other formalities.

The CM also inaugurated the Himachal Pavilion where Boti Dham was served. Chief secretary Prabodh Saxena briefed about the plans of the state government for promoting tourism in the state.