CM to meet principals, DEOs and other officials from across the state on May 10 in Ludhiana

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann will interact with school principals, district education officers (DEO), deputy DEOs, headmasters and block primary education officers (BPEO) from across the state here on May 10.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the directive of director general school education office (DGSE), approximately 2,500 principals, school heads and others would be brought to Ludhiana in AC buses on May 10.

Ludhiana DEO (Secondary) Jaswinder Kaur said, “We are coordinating with the local district administration to streamline the event. All block nodal officers have been assigned duties to ensure the participation of all school principals and heads from Ludhiana.”

Principal-cum-nodal officer, media, Davinder Singh Chhina appreciated the initiative taken by the Punjab CM and education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer to strengthen the education system.